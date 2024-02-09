I now know *way more* about connectors

This past week, trying to safely recycle, up-cycle, or dispose of old cell phones, I learned a whole lot more about USB connectors.
From my current collection of data/charging cables, in the bundle of four in the center, clockwise from the top:
• USB-C (2014)
• mini B (2000)
• USB-A
• micro-B (2007)
For good measure, to the left and right, I have black and white adaptors that are male USB-C on one side and female USB-A on the other side. I should have included an adapter that is female USB-C on one side and has an AC plug (USA) on the other side.
This about covers all the connectors with which I am familiar or have had. Any questions? For even more than you wanted to know, see Wikipedia.