I now know *way more* about connectors by rhoing
Photo 4143

I now know *way more* about connectors

A year ago I was researching a new laptop purchase and was trying to understand “USB” ports, but I only posted a photo of one kind (USB-A). Here are most of them.

This past week, trying to safely recycle, up-cycle, or dispose of old cell phones, I learned a whole lot more about USB connectors.

From my current collection of data/charging cables, in the bundle of four in the center, clockwise from the top:
    • USB-C (2014)
    • mini B (2000)
    • USB-A
    • micro-B (2007)
For good measure, to the left and right, I have black and white adaptors that are male USB-C on one side and female USB-A on the other side. I should have included an adapter that is female USB-C on one side and has an AC plug (USA) on the other side.

This about covers all the connectors with which I am familiar or have had. Any questions? For even more than you wanted to know, see Wikipedia.

[ PXL_20240209_190157743_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice capture and narrative. I have so many connectors around here for so many things, including four different connectors for my cameras and phone to my computer. I had to get a USB hub for my Mac. It only has mini outlets on the back. Getting a bit ridiculous!
February 12th, 2024  
