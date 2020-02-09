Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3076
Orchid
Possibly of the genus Phalaenopsis (Moth Orchid or Hawaiian Moth Orchid). Clare's Aunt Diane's plant.
Genus page at Phytoimages
[ IMG_0566S12x8Atm :: 55mm ]
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3077
photos
46
followers
34
following
843% complete
View this month »
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
9th February 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
orchid
,
orchidaceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tm17-55mm
GaryW
Very pretty. Love the focus.
April 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close