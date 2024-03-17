Previous
Autographed Bleacher Ticket by rhoing
Photo 4186

Autographed Bleacher Ticket

Somehow, I happen to have this laminated, autographed ticket that is necessarily older than I am. There are several indications of age:
    • “Base Ball” is two words;
    • The ticket price is 55¢ (10% tax on the 50¢ ticket price!)
    • “Walter O. Briggs” was the team president

My brother and I are fairly confident that the autograph is that of Mickey Cochrane, Hall of Fame catcher for the Phillies (1925–33) and Tigers (1934–37), and manager of the Tigers (1934–38).

For what it’s worth:
    • Walter O. Briggs Sr. was club president 1936–52; he died in 1952;
    • Walter O. Briggs Jr. was club president 1952–56; he died in 1970.
    • Cochrane died in 1962

