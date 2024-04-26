Previous
Train china by rhoing
Photo 4225

Train china

Our friend Raymond is a great fan of travel by passenger train. His knowledge is encyclopedic. In the last several years, he has apparently been collecting train china, which are displayed in two beautiful china cabinets. Today Clare and I were there for Clare’s birthday dinner and I began the work of hanging ten framed train paintings in their great room. I got two up today, so eight remain.

Googling “Golden Rocket” today, I learned that this was a named passenger line connecting Chicago and Los Angeles in the 1940s. However, one of the two partners (Southern Pacific) pulled out and service was never begun. But china had been produced and here is a plate. :)
[ PXL_20240426_234155669_LE12tm :: cell phone ]

26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
