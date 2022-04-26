Sign up
Photo 3767
Painting is finished!
Daughter Jenny has a container for saving wine corks. We tried this one tonight — the night before Clare and I head home — and I added the date to the cork before dropping it in “Fitzherbert.”
[ PXL_20220426_231616230S75x75Atm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“They tried and they tried…”
2 years ago:
“Clare’s new project”
3 years ago:
“Blue False Indigo”
4 years ago:
“Still had to get my feet wet…”
5 years ago:
“Leaky hose”
6 years ago:
“Final homecoming”
7 years ago:
“It’s that time of year…”
8 years ago:
“Our ‘redone’ bedroom”
9 years ago:
“Frangipani”
10 years ago:
“Wildflowers”
11 years ago:
“Japanese Maple”
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
26th April 2022 7:16pm
Tags
wine
,
cork
,
cabernet sauvignon
,
tm-p4a
Mags
ace
Very nice capture. I save wine corks too. I really need to start building another cork board with them.
July 19th, 2023
