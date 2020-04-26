Clare’s new project

We have two of these 60-year old “youth chairs.” They were hand-made by Clare’s grandfather in 1960 for Clare and her older brother. They have been in our attic for quite some time. Structurally there is a seam or two that will need glued-and-clamped, but otherwise they're still quite sound. The finish on each chair, however, is in pretty rough shape. They'll need stripped, sanded, stained, and varnished, but we've got nothin' but time right now, right?
When we next visit the kids in the Boston area—going by car—we'll take these to our two daughters along with
» a dresser that was my mom's then my younger daughter's
» a headboard for our granddaughter's transition to a bed
» a small table that belonged to my dad
and whatever we can squeeze into the vehicle!