3D jigsaw puzzle by rhoing
3D jigsaw puzzle

Clearly, it becomes a vase. But when completed, it has an insert so that you can actually put fresh flowers and water in it. It was a gift to daughter Grace from a good friend (the officiant at her wedding). It was assembled in teams of two: Clare & Jenny and Grace & I. It took us a while, even though it’s only 160 pieces, and the pieces were pre-separated into four bags of 40: one for each vertical section. Here we have three of the four quarters completed.
Never tried one of these puzzles - not easy with angles and curves! Rather beautiful and great that there was an insert!
