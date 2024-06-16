Previous
Skipper by rhoing
Photo 4286

Skipper

My conjecture: Atalopedes campestris (“Sachem”).

[ PXL_20240616_185127336_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

16th June 2024

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1174% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous details!
July 3rd, 2024  
