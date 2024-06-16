Sign up
Previous
Photo 4286
Skipper
My conjecture:
Atalopedes campestris
(“Sachem”).
» Submitted to [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
Wikipedia
]
[ PXL_20240616_185127336_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
June 16 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Times (and best practices) change”
3 years ago:
“Corn season!”
4 years ago:
“Bike racks at the library”
5 years ago:
“Pole barn: Two months’ ‘progress’”
6 years ago:
“Repurposing a mechanical part”
7 years ago:
“Circles”
8 years ago:
“Last image from my Canon?”
9 years ago:
“Jack, 1999–2015”
10 years ago:
“A safe haven [SOOC]”
11 years ago:
“Ya gotta love the name!”
12 years ago:
“Perfect swirl”
13 years ago:
“Rowing hardware”
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4279
4280
4281
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
sachem
,
hesperiidae
,
atalopedes campestris
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
hesperiinae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tmskippers
,
tm-p8
,
tmbutterflies2024
,
tm16jun
Mags
ace
Fabulous details!
July 3rd, 2024
