Yes and yes, but no. [Travel day]

A St. Louis airport hotel. We leave early tomorrow morning for a trip to Bozeman and Helena, Montana.
The shower liner is attractive (but harder to clean than a flat surface).
The Pharmacopia products (body wash, shampoo, and conditioner) are nice and the dispensers are great! You just have to peel off the paper of the adhesive and stick it to the wall.
Unless the wall has lots of ridges.
We thought it odd that the only product in the shower was body wash. No shampoo and no conditioner were to be found. So we asked about shampoo and conditioner at the desk on our way out the door for dinner. The clerk looked very puzzled.
After dinner, we got travel-size shampoo and conditioner from the desk and Clare showered. Upon her first use of the body wash dispenser, the dispenser fell off the wall.
No surprise. Those horizontal ridges aren’t wide enough to support the weight and stress on the dispenser.
Then later, when I reached for another towel on the shelf under the sink — voilà! The shampoo and conditioner dispensers had fallen off for a previous occupant and the dispensers simply got stashed under the sink.
So here they all are. Not stuck to the shower liner, but usable as-is.
No wonder the clerk was puzzled. The products are all there.
We may be staying at this hotel again soon. It will be interesting to see if this incompatibility has been addressed. If not, and something’s missing, we know to look under the sink!