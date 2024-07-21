Sign up
Previous
Photo 4319
“Sulphur”
I
think
this is an Orange Sulphur (
Colias eurytheme
), but there are several species of Sulphurs and the distinctions are sometimes subtle, particularly between
C. eurytheme
and
C. philodice
(“Clouded Sulphur”).
» Submitted as
Colias eurytheme
or “Orange Sulphur”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ PXL_20240721_150713825_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
July 21 posts
“Extras”:
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Visiting Mimi & Papa”
3 years ago:
“Steve & Jenny: Date night”
4 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
5 years ago:
“Finally! Another Tiger!”
6 years ago:
“Spicebush Swallowtail”
7 years ago:
“ETSOOI’ed moth”
8 years ago:
“How are distances for highway signs measured?”
9 years ago:
“Zebra swallowtail (on Sweet basil)”
10 years ago:
“Crab spider”
11 years ago:
“Christine”
12 years ago:
“Nashoba Valley Winery”
13 years ago:
“Before”
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
3
3
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4352
photos
36
followers
34
following
View this month »
4312
4313
4314
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
Latest from all albums
4313
4314
4315
4316
33
4317
4318
4319
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
21st July 2024 8:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
sulphur
,
lepidoptera
,
pieridae
,
orange sulphur
,
tmbutterflies
,
colias eurytheme
,
coliadinae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
siuc-garden
,
tminsects
,
tm-trending
,
tm-p8
,
tm21jul
,
tmbutterflies2024
,
tminsectspecies2024
Danette Thompson
ace
We get them in our yard. I think ours are Cloudless Sulphurs
July 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I haven't seen one of these this year.
July 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Exquisite image
July 29th, 2024
