“Sulphur” by rhoing
Photo 4319

“Sulphur”

I think this is an Orange Sulphur (Colias eurytheme), but there are several species of Sulphurs and the distinctions are sometimes subtle, particularly between C. eurytheme and C. philodice (“Clouded Sulphur”).

» Submitted as Colias eurytheme or “Orange Sulphur”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20240721_150713825_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

July 21 posts
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Danette Thompson ace
We get them in our yard. I think ours are Cloudless Sulphurs
July 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful! I haven't seen one of these this year.
July 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Exquisite image
July 29th, 2024  
