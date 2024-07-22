Previous
Dinner with a friend
Dinner with a friend

Bobbie’s cat, “Kit.” Guarding a small laundry pile.

Lots of frames today of another Erynnis sp.
» Submitted to BugGuide.

However, it was a difficult ID for my BAMONA coordinator recently, so I just didn’t have the heart to hit BAMONA again with a Duskywing. Depending on what BugGuide says, one of those photos may go to “extras”.

[ PXL_20240723_003835849_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Grandpa’s favorite ‘puzzle’ at the library”
 3 years ago: “Grace & Neal: Date night”
 4 years ago: “Push driver”
 5 years ago: “Spicebush Swallowtail”
 6 years ago: “Pipevine Swallowtail [Filler]”
 7 years ago: “Monarch on Milkweed”
 8 years ago: “Golden Gate Bridge”
 9 years ago: “Common milkweed [Travel day]”
10 years ago: “Horace’s Duskywing” Ha-ha! This is one of those Duskywing species mentioned above!
11 years ago: “Sorry! Another Orange Sulphur”
12 years ago: “Eremnophila aureonotata (a “thread-waisted wasp”)”
13 years ago: “During” Grrr — learned a hard lesson with this contractor…
