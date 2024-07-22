Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4320
Dinner with a friend
Bobbie’s cat, “Kit.” Guarding a small laundry pile.
Lots of frames today of another
Erynnis sp.
»
Submitted to BugGuide
.
However, it was a difficult ID for my BAMONA coordinator
recently
, so I just didn’t have the heart to hit BAMONA again with a Duskywing. Depending on what BugGuide says, one of those photos may go to “extras”.
[ PXL_20240723_003835849_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
July 22 posts
“Extras”:
maybe later
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Grandpa’s favorite ‘puzzle’ at the library”
3 years ago:
“Grace & Neal: Date night”
4 years ago:
“Push driver”
5 years ago:
“Spicebush Swallowtail”
6 years ago:
“Pipevine Swallowtail [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Monarch on Milkweed”
8 years ago:
“Golden Gate Bridge”
9 years ago:
“Common milkweed [Travel day]”
10 years ago:
“Horace’s Duskywing”
Ha-ha! This is one of those Duskywing species mentioned above!
11 years ago:
“Sorry! Another Orange Sulphur”
12 years ago:
“Eremnophila aureonotata (a “thread-waisted wasp”)”
13 years ago:
“During”
Grrr — learned a hard lesson with this contractor…
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4355
photos
37
followers
35
following
1183% complete
View this month »
4313
4314
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
Latest from all albums
4315
4316
34
4317
4318
35
4319
4320
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
23rd July 2024 5:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
cats
,
kit
,
tmcats
,
tmkit
,
tm-p8
,
tm22jul
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close