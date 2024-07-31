This guy was hanging out on the gray bumper of my car in the morning shade for a few hours. (It wasn’t terribly well-disguised!)
Often (unless they’re very distinctive), my moth submissions to BAMONA and BugGuide sit for a while before the experts get around to identifying them. This time, however, at KV’s suggestion, I used the iNaturalist app, Seek, to get a possible ID. Seek said Gold-lined Melanomma Moth and that was my suggested ID with my BAMONA and BugGuide submissions. With a starting point or suggested ID, especially one that’s accurate, I guess the experts get around to their ID or confirmation a little more quickly, and this came back confirmed quite promptly. Thanks for suggesting Seek, BV!
Question: Are your “observations” in the phone-app exactly the same as your “observations” at www.inaturalist.org/observations/ in a browser?