Gold-lined Melanomma Moth
Photo 4329

Gold-lined Melanomma Moth

This guy was hanging out on the gray bumper of my car in the morning shade for a few hours. (It wasn’t terribly well-disguised!)

Often (unless they’re very distinctive), my moth submissions to BAMONA and BugGuide sit for a while before the experts get around to identifying them. This time, however, at KV’s suggestion, I used the iNaturalist app, Seek, to get a possible ID. Seek said Gold-lined Melanomma Moth and that was my suggested ID with my BAMONA and BugGuide submissions. With a starting point or suggested ID, especially one that’s accurate, I guess the experts get around to their ID or confirmation a little more quickly, and this came back confirmed quite promptly. Thanks for suggesting Seek, BV!

» ID’ed as Melanomma auricinctaria or “Gold-lined Melanomma Moth” at:
   [ iNaturalist ] [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Moths ]

[ IMG_4305_LE15tm :: 60mm ]

31st July 2024

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Thom Mitchell
@kvphoto Thanks again for pointing me to “Seek”!
Question: Are your “observations” in the phone-app exactly the same as your “observations” at www.inaturalist.org/observations/ in a browser?
August 4th, 2024  
