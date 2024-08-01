Previous
Ahh, summertime!
Ahh, summertime!

Fresh fruit. I didn’t have a lot of fruit pies growing up, so it’s fortunate that I married into a family that really enjoys them. This. Is. My. Favorite. Blueberry Peach Pie. I like it so well, I peel and slice all the peaches. I think one of the secrets is getting the peach slices really thin, so I try to get at least 16 slices from each peach: halve the halves and get at least four slices from each quarter.

I happened to be texting with a former student when this went in to the oven. I texted her this photo and she said, “That’s the most perfect homemade pie!”

I replied, “That because it’s just for us, not for company!”

It’s not entirely homemade, but it’s not about the crusts anyway.

Selective coloring (Black & White filter and painting out the pie) to remove the distracting colors of the tablecloth.

Yum!!!
