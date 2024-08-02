I did *not* get up in this guy’s business…

Nice, clear photo. Seek was a bit off the mark with Schaus’ Tussock Moth (Halysidota schausi
, which are only found in the southwest US), but I found this at BugGuide
“Thorax pale yellow or cream with a broad light-orange longitudinal stripe on top; the orange stripe contains two thin, parallel, pastel-turquoise stripes (resembling a ‘punk hairdo’).” I don’t really have the pastel-turquoise stripes, but the wing markings and orange stripe were consistent with Halysidota tessellaris
or “Banded Tussock Moth,” so that’s how I submitted this to iNaturalist, BAMONA, and BugGuide.
Very promptly, I received an ID from BAMONA, but only to genus, with this from the regional coordinator, “Adults of Halysidota tessellaris
in the eastern regions can only be separated from Halysidota harrisii
by genitalia dissection.”
Similarly, the BugGuide page notes that “Halysidota tessellaris and harrisii can be determined by brushing the scales off the terminal end of the abdomen.”
So there you have it: you have to get up in their business to tell a Banded Tussock Moth (Halysidota tessellaris
) from a Sycamore Tussock Moth (Halysidota harrisii
)!
Since I didn’t get up in this guy’s business, we can’t be sure which type of Tussock Moth this is.
