Ailanthus Webworm Moth by rhoing
Photo 4328

Ailanthus Webworm Moth

With a double-reflection on glass.
Easy ID, as I have seen this at least twice before and it’s the fourth-listed moth in my field guide.
Also, Seek easily got this.

Nearly all images at BugGuide show this species like this, with the wings in; a rare exception.

» ID’ed (almost instantaneously) as Atteva aurea or “Ailanthus Webworm Moth”:
   [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ] [ iNaturalist ]

[ PXL_20240730_172916063_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

