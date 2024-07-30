Sign up
Previous
Photo 4328
Ailanthus Webworm Moth
With a double-reflection on glass.
Easy ID, as I have seen this at least twice before and it’s the fourth-listed moth in my field guide.
Also,
Seek
easily got this.
Nearly all images at BugGuide show this species like this, with the wings in;
a rare exception
.
» ID’ed (almost instantaneously) as
Atteva aurea
or “Ailanthus Webworm Moth”:
[
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
] [
iNaturalist
]
[ PXL_20240730_172916063_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
July 30 posts
“Extras”:
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Some things still *require* a computer [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“A magical flavoring”
(ginger root)
4 years ago:
“Through the kitchen window”
(just before this lens died)
5 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent”
6 years ago:
“Unitarian Meeting House”
7 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, male”
8 years ago:
“Snowberry Clearwing”
9 years ago:
“Travel day…”
10 years ago:
“Danaus plexippus (Monarch)”
11 years ago:
“Next frame please…”
12 years ago:
“Lepidoptera world’s ‘clownfish’?”
Ha-ha! Same species!
13 years ago:
“At ‘Grandma’s’ house”
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
1
1
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
ailanthus webworm moth
,
atteva aurea
,
yponomeutidae
,
bamona-confirmed
,
garden-visitor
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tminsects
,
tm-p8
,
tm30jul
,
ermine moths
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
August 3rd, 2024
