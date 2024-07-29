Previous
Trying ‘Seek’ by rhoing
Photo 4327

Trying ‘Seek’

This weed has popped up in several different places in our yard this year. I have tried to wait until flowers emerged, but have had to yank several (including this one after I photographed it) before they flowered. I can’t pester my plant systematics expert without flowers (or fruit) or a suggested ID and my master gardener friend is at a similar disadvantage without flowers, so I have just been biding my time.

With yesterday’s post of an unknown moth, KV commented, “Large Lace-border moth according to my Seek app.” It was a good photo for diagnostic purposes and Seek nailed it. So I installed Seek and I aimed the app at another of these plants. It came up with American Burnweed (Erechtites hieraciifolius, not surprisingly, in the Asteraceae, or aster, family). Now that I probably have the ID narrowed, if not spot-on, I'm ready to go to my plant systematics expert and master gardener with that suggestion. Thanks, KV! I sense another web site I will be using — and linking — frequently…

» Erechtites hieraciifolius pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ USDA ] [ Wikipedia ] [ PhytoImages ]

[ PXL_20240729_233446359_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

KV ace
Seek does great on a lot of things but is often lackluster on green plants without flowers unfortunately. It is really helpful on many other things though and I hope you enjoy it. I learned of it a few years ago from a teenager who was working as a volunteer in the butterfly house I often visit.
August 3rd, 2024  
