Probably a new-to-me moth by rhoing
Photo 4326

Probably a new-to-me moth

As noted on a recent post: I don’t know how to even begin identifying moths. I count 32 “superfamilies” of moths, with all the families, subfamilies, and tribes below them taxonomically before one even gets to genus and species. In contrast, butterflies and skippers constitute one superfamily under the order Lepidoptera (“butterflies and moths”).

My field guide says, “[O]f the 12,000 species [of butterflies and moths] known in the United States and Canada, only 760 are butterflies, including the distinctive, relatively small-winged and chunky-bodied butterfly-like insects known as skippers (family Hesperiidae…).” So this specimen … is among the 11,240 species of moths known in the US and Canada.

The photograph should be good enough, and the moth’s markings distinct enough, I expect a fairly short turnaround on an ID. Although not terribly colorful, I still think it’s a relatively beautiful moth. Well, you know, for a moth.

Found on the south side of the house at 3:30 p.m.

