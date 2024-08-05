Previous
Deep Yellow Euchlaena Moth by rhoing
Photo 4334

Deep Yellow Euchlaena Moth

seek by iNaturalist is amazing; it’s opening up the world of moths to me. It made short work of identifying this beautiful moth, from the only shot it allowed me.

» ID’ed as Euchlaena amoenaria or “Deep Yellow Euchlaena Moth” at:
   [ iNaturalist ] [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20240805_194540646_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
