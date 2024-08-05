Sign up
Previous
Photo 4334
Deep Yellow Euchlaena Moth
seek by iNaturalist
is amazing; it’s opening up the world of moths to me. It made short work of identifying this beautiful moth, from the only shot it allowed me.
» ID’ed as
Euchlaena amoenaria
or “Deep Yellow Euchlaena Moth” at:
[
iNaturalist
] [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
iNaturalist
] [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Moths
]
[ PXL_20240805_194540646_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
August 5 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Eastern Tiger Swallowtail”
3 years ago:
“Macro Tiger”
4 years ago:
“Perfect lake level!”
5 years ago:
“Lantana camara: Unopened flowers”
6 years ago:
“Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wyoming Valley School”
7 years ago:
“Stink bug”
8 years ago:
“Black-and-Yellow Argiope”
9 years ago:
“American Pokeweed / Virginia Pokeweed”
10 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent”
11 years ago:
“The long cast comes off (at long last)!”
… and she’s in a wrist splint again from a fall two days ago…
12 years ago:
“Hey, there’s a master gardener next door!”
13 years ago:
“August abstract #2”
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4374
photos
38
followers
36
following
1187% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
6th August 2024 12:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
geometridae
,
bamona-confirmed
,
garden-visitor
,
ennominae
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tminsects
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tminsectspecies2024
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
euchlaena amoenaria
,
deep yellow euchlaena moth
,
tm05aug
