Angle Moth by rhoing
Photo 4335

Angle Moth

Not many frames today. Trying to finish the “mini” painting project (is there such a thing?) and get packed to leave town tomorrow. We are flying to Massachusetts the day after tomorrow to see the kids and grandkids. This was on the front storm door as I was headed off to Lowe’s for blue tape and a sample jar of paint for touch-ups on the upper half of the walls.
» Extreme ETSOOI to remove many of the water spots on the glass.

Seek pretty readily got to genus Macaria for this moth and I have this observation submitted to iNaturalist, BAMONA, and BugGuide. We’ll see if there is unanimity or even a consensus: there are more than five dozen species in the genus.

» ID’ed as Macaria aequiferaria or “Woody Angle”: [ BAMONA ]
» Species page at BAMONA

» Submitted as Macaria sp.: [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Genus pages: [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Moths ]

Regardless of species, if genus is correct, then this is a new-to-me species.

[ PXL_20240806_141927621_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Photo Details

