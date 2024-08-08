From the *passenger* seat

Our older son-in-law picked us up at Logan (BOS) so my driving is mostly done for this trip. This was taken crossing the Charles River on Boston’s very distinctive bridge.
“The Leonard P. Zakim … Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge (also known as ‘The Zakim’) is a cable-stayed bridge completed in 2003 across the Charles River in Boston, Massachusetts. It is a replacement for the Charlestown High Bridge, an older truss bridge constructed in the 1950s.
“The bridge and connecting tunnel were built as part of the Big Dig, the largest highway construction project in the United States. The bridge’s unique styling quickly became an icon for Boston, often featured in the backdrop of national news channels, to establish location, and included on tourist souvenirs. The bridge is commonly referred to as the ‘Zakim Bridge’ or ‘Bunker Hill Bridge’ by residents of nearby Charlestown” (Wikipedia).