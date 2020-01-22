Previous
Blue Heron Fly-by! by rickster549
Blue Heron Fly-by!

Not sure why a lot of the Blue Heron's and other birds are gathering in this one lake, but sure like it when they fly by up close like this. Went by later on and they were all gone.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Great feather detail - I usually just get the feet as he flies away across the river.
January 23rd, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!!
January 23rd, 2020  
