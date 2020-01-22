Sign up
Photo 1728
Blue Heron Fly-by!
Not sure why a lot of the Blue Heron's and other birds are gathering in this one lake, but sure like it when they fly by up close like this. Went by later on and they were all gone.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd January 2020 10:01am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Great feather detail - I usually just get the feet as he flies away across the river.
January 23rd, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!!
January 23rd, 2020
