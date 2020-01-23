Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1729
Blue Heron Waiting for Lift Off!
These guys are flying from shore to shore. They wait a few minutes and then fly back over the lake. Nice of them to sit for a while before the return flight.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
birds-rick365
