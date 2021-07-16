Previous
The Sun Is About to Be Blocked! by rickster549
Photo 2267

The Sun Is About to Be Blocked!

And as it moved just a little more towards the horizon, it disappeared. Just no other clouds overhead to give it any more color. But still, a nice evening to be out.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
It has a beautiful golden glow.
July 17th, 2021  
