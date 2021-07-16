Sign up
Photo 2267
The Sun Is About to Be Blocked!
And as it moved just a little more towards the horizon, it disappeared. Just no other clouds overhead to give it any more color. But still, a nice evening to be out.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunset-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
It has a beautiful golden glow.
July 17th, 2021
