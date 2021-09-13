Previous
Tonight's Sunset from the River Bank! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset from the River Bank!

Had to go back to one of my different positions for sunset tonight. Could have used a few more clouds in there, but was surprised to see this many as I left the house. Best on black if you have the time.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
You seem to have such a variety of spots to shoot wonderful sunset shots. This looks great on black
September 14th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful scene
September 14th, 2021  
