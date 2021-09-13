Sign up
Photo 2326
Tonight's Sunset from the River Bank!
Had to go back to one of my different positions for sunset tonight. Could have used a few more clouds in there, but was surprised to see this many as I left the house. Best on black if you have the time.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th September 2021 7:28pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
You seem to have such a variety of spots to shoot wonderful sunset shots. This looks great on black
September 14th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful scene
September 14th, 2021
