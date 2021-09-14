Previous
Bald Eagles, Having a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 2327

Bald Eagles, Having a Snack!

At least one of them is. The other seems to be sitting up there and pouting, as it's not getting anything to eat.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
Awesome shot!
September 15th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
how cool!! I yet have to see my first one..... and you got two in one shot! wow!
September 15th, 2021  
