Playing During Sunset!

Was a little early for sunset and it didn't really look like it was going to do a whole lot, so had to try playing with the timer on the camera. Focus on a point on the rail, snap the shutter and run over next to the rail. Only took a couple of shots and finally got it right. Tried looking towards the camera, but the sun was so bright, couldn't even keep my eyes open, so had to go for the back view.