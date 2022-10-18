Sign up
Photo 2710
One More Shot From Last Night's Sunset!
Didn't get out to my sunset spot so missed out on tonight's sunset. Which looked really nice. Had to play golf this evening, and we just didn't finish in time. :-( Also, have gotten a little behind, but will catch up in the next day or so.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Dramatic muted tones
October 19th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2022
Milanie
ace
This one is really impressive!
October 19th, 2022
