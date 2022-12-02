Sign up
Photo 2750
Not Much to Sunset Tonight!
So tried to give a little different view.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2748
2451
2749
2698
2452
2750
2699
2453
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd December 2022 5:23pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
The silhouettes really make this sunset shot.
December 3rd, 2022
John Falconer
ace
As long as it comes up tomorrow!!
December 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and silhouettes.
December 3rd, 2022
