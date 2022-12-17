Sign up
Photo 2765
Sun Glimmer on the Pier!
Guess that's what you would call it. The way the sun was shining on it, it just took all of the color away and gave it this golden tone. Got this one a couple of days ago. No sunset tonight, so had to go to the archives.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
This has some real pretty tones
December 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, lovely monotones.
December 18th, 2022
