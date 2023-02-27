Previous
Only Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2837

Only Sun Tonight!

No clouds in the sky tonight to reflect the sunlight off of. Just had a slight band on the horizon, but that didn't do anything for the overall sunset.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Lovely colour and setting sun, a beautiful shot.
February 28th, 2023  
