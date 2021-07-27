Previous
Sunlit Web! by rickster549
Photo 2228

Sunlit Web!

Again, just happened to look up and saw this web shining in the sunlight. So of course, had to get a couple of shots. Just wish I could find some of those dew covered webs.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
