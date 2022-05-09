Previous
Walking the Line! by rickster549
Photo 2514

Walking the Line!

Or guess it's really the fence rail. This mom was taking a break from the baby back up in the nest. The baby is almost as big as she is now, and probably should be starting to fly real soon.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Rick

