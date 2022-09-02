Previous
Barred Owl! by rickster549
Barred Owl!

Almost looks like he's snoozing, but think it had the eyes just a little open, looking down at me, as I was trying to get a clear shot.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
I see him peaking. What a beauty.
September 3rd, 2022  
*lynn ace
Such a patient and beautiful owl. Gorgeous capture with the light and green leaves.
September 3rd, 2022  
