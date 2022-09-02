Sign up
Photo 2613
Barred Owl!
Almost looks like he's snoozing, but think it had the eyes just a little open, looking down at me, as I was trying to get a clear shot.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7644
photos
186
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I see him peaking. What a beauty.
September 3rd, 2022
*lynn
ace
Such a patient and beautiful owl. Gorgeous capture with the light and green leaves.
September 3rd, 2022
