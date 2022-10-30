Previous
The Squirrel Was Checking Me Out! by rickster549
Photo 2671

The Squirrel Was Checking Me Out!

Was walking the trail when I looked up and saw this guy really looking down at me. Figured it would jump away as I turned and pulled the camera up, but it actually just sat there and kept staring. Good for him.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Rick

