Photo 2671
The Squirrel Was Checking Me Out!
Was walking the trail when I looked up and saw this guy really looking down at me. Figured it would jump away as I turned and pulled the camera up, but it actually just sat there and kept staring. Good for him.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7818
photos
186
followers
54
following
731% complete
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2720
2669
2721
2670
2424
2722
2671
2425
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th October 2022 10:55am
Tags
squirrels-rick365
