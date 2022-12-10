Previous
Next
Osprey Watching Out Over the River! by rickster549
Photo 2707

Osprey Watching Out Over the River!

Saw this guy sitting up there watching out over the river. Never made a dive, which was probably best for my position where I was standing.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
741% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise