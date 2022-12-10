Sign up
Photo 2707
Osprey Watching Out Over the River!
Saw this guy sitting up there watching out over the river. Never made a dive, which was probably best for my position where I was standing.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2461
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th December 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
