Hooded Merganser, Once Again! by rickster549
Hooded Merganser, Once Again!

Just can't resist stopping at the pond at the front of the park. Anytime that I drive in, I have to check the pond, and here lately, the Hoodies have been present.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
