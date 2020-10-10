Previous
Cardinal Through the Back Window! by rickster549
Cardinal Through the Back Window!

Just couldn't seem to get out today, but did notice some activity out back at the feeder. The cardinal was busy gulping down some seed, for quite a while. Just need to clean up the windows a little bit.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
