Photo 1827
Sailboat Passing the Pier!
Just happened to see the sailboat passing by and there wasn't anyone at the end of the pier. So had to try to frame it in the structure of the pier.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st February 2021 1:06pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Nicely framed - love sailboats
February 23rd, 2021
Fixing a Hole
ace
Nice old boat. It must have been very windy the sails are all reefed.
February 23rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Quick thinking on your part, with nice framing of the boat.
February 23rd, 2021
