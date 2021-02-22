Previous
Sailboat Passing the Pier! by rickster549
Sailboat Passing the Pier!

Just happened to see the sailboat passing by and there wasn't anyone at the end of the pier. So had to try to frame it in the structure of the pier.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Milanie ace
Nicely framed - love sailboats
February 23rd, 2021  
Fixing a Hole ace
Nice old boat. It must have been very windy the sails are all reefed.
February 23rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Quick thinking on your part, with nice framing of the boat.
February 23rd, 2021  
