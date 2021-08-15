Previous
Lizard Enjoying the Sun! by rickster549
Lizard Enjoying the Sun!

Found this guy on the leaf, enjoying the sunshine. Even got it's shadow of the head
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot
August 16th, 2021  
