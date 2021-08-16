Previous
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 2002

Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!

Just couldn't get around to the back side of this one. But did manage a face shot.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
amyK ace
Terrific clarity
August 17th, 2021  
