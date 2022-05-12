Sign up
Photo 2271
Mom Egret Watching Over the Little One!
At least that's who I think is the one that is there. Really liked the feathers blowing in the wind off of her back. Also, looks like she might be nodding off, of I just happened to get the shot as she blinked. :-)
12th May 2022
12th May 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7355
photos
188
followers
55
following
622% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th May 2022 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
aww.....looks windy out
May 13th, 2022
