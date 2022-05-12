Previous
Mom Egret Watching Over the Little One! by rickster549
Photo 2271

Mom Egret Watching Over the Little One!

At least that's who I think is the one that is there. Really liked the feathers blowing in the wind off of her back. Also, looks like she might be nodding off, of I just happened to get the shot as she blinked. :-)
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
aww.....looks windy out
May 13th, 2022  
