Little Blue Heron Doing It's Mating Dance! by rickster549
Photo 2272

Little Blue Heron Doing It's Mating Dance!

This one is still trying to get someone to notice it. It was standing there for some time, doing it's dance. Raising up that bill and then squatting down, and back to normal.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
