Photo 2272
Little Blue Heron Doing It's Mating Dance!
This one is still trying to get someone to notice it. It was standing there for some time, doing it's dance. Raising up that bill and then squatting down, and back to normal.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th May 2022 8:05am
Tags
birds-rick365
