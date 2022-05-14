Sign up
Photo 2273
Roseate Spoonbill in the Sunlight!
Seemed to really have a lot of backlighting for this one. You can almost see all of the bones going through the wings. Back to the Alligator farm today, so got a whole new supply of bird shots.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th May 2022 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
That backlighting really looks remarkable. The color is fantastic - and you can even see the feathers on his tummy.
May 15th, 2022
