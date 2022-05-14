Previous
Roseate Spoonbill in the Sunlight! by rickster549
Photo 2273

Roseate Spoonbill in the Sunlight!

Seemed to really have a lot of backlighting for this one. You can almost see all of the bones going through the wings. Back to the Alligator farm today, so got a whole new supply of bird shots.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Milanie ace
That backlighting really looks remarkable. The color is fantastic - and you can even see the feathers on his tummy.
May 15th, 2022  
