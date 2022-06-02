Previous
Meet Teddy! by rickster549
Photo 2292

Meet Teddy!

A couple that I see down at the park all the time has Mr Teddy tagging along. He's such a sweet little guy. Very friendly with the kids. Just couldn't resist getting this shot while down there today.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Hi Teddy, love his smile
June 3rd, 2022  
