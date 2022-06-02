Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2292
Meet Teddy!
A couple that I see down at the park all the time has Mr Teddy tagging along. He's such a sweet little guy. Very friendly with the kids. Just couldn't resist getting this shot while down there today.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7418
photos
185
followers
54
following
627% complete
View this month »
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
Latest from all albums
2536
2290
2587
2537
2291
2588
2538
2292
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd June 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Hi Teddy, love his smile
June 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close