I'm Pretty Sure I've Found the Owl Nest by rickster549
Photo 2904

I'm Pretty Sure I've Found the Owl Nest

Went back to this tree again this morning and saw, who I think is mom, tucked back into the right side. So pretty sure that this is the nest and I'm pretty sure I saw a baby in there yesterday.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Rick

amyK ace
Cute with those owl eyes peeking out
March 12th, 2024  
