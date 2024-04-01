Sign up
Previous
Photo 2925
Moon Shot From Yesterday Morning!
Got up for sunrise service yesterday and saw the moon up there, so had to go in and get the camera for a few shots. And then we left for the service.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9319
photos
166
followers
52
following
801% complete
View this month »
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
Latest from all albums
3169
2923
3222
3170
2924
3223
3171
2925
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st March 2024 5:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
I took one, too! It was so pretty.
April 2nd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love the color and detail.
April 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Superb moon shot
April 2nd, 2024
