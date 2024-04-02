Previous
Osprey Guarding the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 2926

Osprey Guarding the Nest!

Guess that's what it is doing. This one just likes to sit up there and make a pitiful chirping noise every so often. Might be waiting on the uber delivery. :-)
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
801% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Great sense. Of the space the nest rests in
April 3rd, 2024  
amyK ace
Great view of the nest
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise