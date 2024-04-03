Sign up
Previous
Photo 2927
Blue Heron and Reflection
This Blue Heron was looking for that special fish, but it just didn't find one while I was watching. At least it had a very nice shadow to go along with it's pose.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9325
photos
166
followers
52
following
801% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st April 2024 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
