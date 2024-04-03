Previous
Blue Heron and Reflection by rickster549
Blue Heron and Reflection

This Blue Heron was looking for that special fish, but it just didn't find one while I was watching. At least it had a very nice shadow to go along with it's pose.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Rick

