Photo 3054
Little Blue Heron on the Rail!
Saw a couple of birds on the rail as I was driving by, so had to pull over and check them out. On this corner was this little blue heron, and on the other side was a Tri colored Heron, which I'll probably put on tomorrow.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Awesome clarity
August 17th, 2024
