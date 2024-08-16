Previous
Little Blue Heron on the Rail! by rickster549
Photo 3054

Little Blue Heron on the Rail!

Saw a couple of birds on the rail as I was driving by, so had to pull over and check them out. On this corner was this little blue heron, and on the other side was a Tri colored Heron, which I'll probably put on tomorrow.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
836% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Awesome clarity
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise