Into the wide world I go....
His second birthday - and he's stepping up, making decisions and exploring the big, wide world while organizing Pop-pop to help in his exploits... .
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Tags
mfpiac92
Dione Giorgio
Cute collage and he is already learning how to use hammer and chisel. I see he may be having a brother or sister in the coming months - how lovely is that.
February 26th, 2020
